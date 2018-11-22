Home States Odisha

Another jumbo dies on tracks

Close on the heels of death of nine elephants in the State in less than a month, another female elephant was killed in a train accident in Keonjhar on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Close on the heels of death of nine elephants in the State in less than a month, another female elephant was killed in a train accident in Keonjhar on Wednesday.As per reports, a goods train hit the elephant at Ramachandrapur under Naranpur forest beat area of Sadar forest range, 25 kms from Keonjhar, while she was crossing the track at around 10.15 pm.

Sources said, the goods train was detained at the spot while rail services were disrupted on the route after the incident as the carcass of the jumbo could not be removed from the track immediately. 

Senior forest official rushed to the spot. The railway officials, however, couldn’t be reached for their comments on the issue.With this incident the total number of elephant deaths in the State has reached to 10 in barely 24 days.

Earlier, seven elephants were killed due to electrocution in Dhenkanal on October 27 while two more elephant deaths were  reported from Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts in the first week of November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp