Development remains a far cry for Dahugaon village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Surrounded by dense forest and hills, the tribal-dominated village of Dahugaon in Kandhamal district remains untouched by any kind of development.In spite of being equipped with good natural resources like water, forest and land, this place remains neglected.

About 170 villagers comprising of 40 families inhabiting the village in Daringibadi block earn their livelihood by collecting firewood and selling forest produce in nearby villages in the foothills.

The Centre and State sponsored schemes are yet to percolate into the forest to reach the villagers.

The schemes of better roads, provision of safe drinking water, health, education, power, employment opportunity etc remain a dream for the villagers of Kandhamal, considered as one of the backward districts. The only way to approach the village is by a road, which can be covered on foot. The villagers have to walk nearly 3 km to reach Gahiju village from where a concrete road and other communication is available to the block headquarters. Moreover, the villagers depend on stream water for cooking, cleaning as well as washing exposing them to water-borne diseases.

The administration is ready to implement various schemes but lack of road connectivity remains an hurdle in development, said Mandakini Malik, Sarpanch of Hatimunda. “There is a school but in the absence of a teacher the children are unable to avail the facility,” she added.

Tubewells sanctioned for the village have not been installed due to absence of a road to bring the rig machine, Malik added. Malnutrition remains another area of concern. With poverty forcing villagers to consume the paste made of mango kernels, most of the kids are suffering from bloated stomachs.

On the other hand, BDO Trilochan Patra, who visited the village recently, said the village has been included in the development agenda of the panchayat and soon problems of the villagers would be sorted out. Funds have not been a constraint, as sources said sufficient amount has been released considering its backward status but development continues to elude the villagers.