Home States Odisha

Development remains a far cry for Dahugaon village

Surrounded by dense forest and hills, the tribal-dominated village of Dahugaon in Kandhamal district remains untouched by any kind of development.

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

A woman washes utensils in the stream water that flows through Dahugaon village in Daringibadi block of Kandhamal district | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Surrounded by dense forest and hills, the tribal-dominated village of Dahugaon in Kandhamal district remains untouched by any kind of development.In spite of being equipped with good natural resources like water, forest and land, this place remains neglected.

About 170 villagers comprising of 40 families inhabiting the village in Daringibadi block earn their livelihood by collecting firewood and selling forest produce in nearby villages in the foothills.
The Centre and State sponsored schemes are yet to percolate into the forest to reach the villagers.

The schemes of better roads, provision of safe drinking water, health, education, power, employment opportunity etc remain a dream for the villagers of Kandhamal, considered as one of the backward districts. The only way to approach the village is by a road, which can be covered on foot. The villagers have to walk nearly 3 km to reach Gahiju village from where a concrete road and other communication is available to the block headquarters. Moreover, the villagers depend on stream water for cooking, cleaning as well as washing exposing them to water-borne diseases.

The administration is ready to implement various schemes but lack of road connectivity remains an hurdle in development, said Mandakini Malik, Sarpanch of Hatimunda. “There is a school but in the absence of a teacher the children are unable to avail the facility,” she added.

Tubewells sanctioned for the village have not been installed due to absence of a road to bring the rig machine, Malik added. Malnutrition remains another area of concern. With poverty forcing villagers to consume the paste made of mango kernels, most of the kids are suffering from bloated stomachs.

On the other hand, BDO Trilochan Patra, who visited the village recently, said the village has been included in the development agenda of the panchayat and soon problems of the villagers would be sorted out. Funds have not been a constraint, as sources said sufficient amount has been released considering its backward status but development continues to elude the villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp