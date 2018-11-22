Dharmendra Pradhan targets Odisha government; BJD gives ‘etiquette’ retort

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lashed out at the State government for its apathy in allotment of land for construction of a memorial on the historic Paika Rebellion.

The Union Minister’s comments came while addressing a function to mark the 119th birth anniversary freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab here.“The State Government did not hesitate to provide 600 acres of land for a beer factory in Dhenkanal district, but it is not willing to allot 50 acres for setting up a memorial to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the brave Paikas who fought the Britishers for the freedom of the country,” Pradhan said.

Taking exception to Pradhan’s political bashing at a memorial meeting, the ruling BJD said the Union Minister should maintain courtesy and social etiquette during such functions.BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said the State Government has launched the largest water supply scheme ‘Basudha’ after Buxi Jagabandhu. “It is unfortunate that the request of Chief Minister to have a train from Odisha in the name and memory of Buxi Jagabandhu has not been fulfilled despite Pradhan being a Union Minister,” Deb added.

“The State Government is yet to respond to the letters written by me and Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to identify land either at Khurda or the foothills of Barunei hill for the proposed memorial,” Pradhan said.

He further criticised the State Government for not allowing construction of a statue of Mahatab. In an indirect reference to Naveen, Pradhan said some leaders, when in power, always try to establish the supremacy of their family members by highlighting their contributions. They should not forget that other leaders had made a far greater contribution for the development of the society and the State, he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik also lambasted the State Government for taking away the land allotted at Agarpada, the birthplace of Mahatab, in Bhadrak district for establishment of a statue of the great freedom fighter.

“It’s unfortunate that Odisha govt is indulging in political vendetta & insulting the great freedom fighter & first CM of Odisha, Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahatab, by taking away land allotted for his statue. If land is not reallocated by Nov 27, we will launch a protest,” the OPCC chief tweeted.

