Entry banned for non-students in Odisha's Gangadhar Meher University

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An anti-hooligan squad has been formed in Gangadhar Meher University to restrict entry of non-students and anti-socials into the campus. Only students with identity cards will be allowed into the campus.

From now on, gates of the university will remain closed between 8 pm and 8 am every day. Deputy Registrar of the university, Uma Charan Pati, said decisions in this regard have been taken to ensure security of the students. The nine-member squad, led by Vice-Chancellor Atanu Pati, will conduct surprise raids on the campus regularly to check entry of anti-socials into the university. On Tuesday, the squad conducted a surprise check and detained 20 outsiders, who were found smoking and consuming alcohol on the main field of the university campus.