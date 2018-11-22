Home States Odisha

Following promise, BJP dares BJD to nominate one-third women for 2019 elections

"The Chief Minister must demonstrate his intent by fielding more women candidates in the coming elections to the State Assembly and the Lok Sabha," said BJP MLA Pradip Purohit.

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

An image of Odisha Assembly. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After extending support to the State government resolution seeking 33 per cent reservation in Assembly and Lok Sabha, the Odisha unit of BJP on Wednesday asked the ruling BJD to nominate at least one-third women candidates in next elections.

The belated move of the State Government is aimed at influencing women voters ahead of the elections, said BJP legislator Pradip Purohit at a media conference here. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should practice what he wants to preach,” Purohit said.

The Chief Minister must demonstrate his intent by fielding more women candidates in the coming elections to the State Assembly and the Lok Sabha, he said. Accusing Naveen of giving only lip service on women empowerment, the BJP leader said a cursory glance at the previous elections showed that the BJD president was never serious in providing adequate representation to women both in Assembly or Lok Sabha.

To drive home his point, Purohit said the BJD, which had a share of 84 seats in 2000 Assembly elections, nominated only nine women candidates and the number further came down to four in 2004. The BJD had seat sharing with BJP in the two elections.

The regional party, which severed electoral ties with BJP ahead of 2009 elections, had fielded only eight and 15 women candidates in 2009 and 2014 elections respectively despite the fact that the party contested all the 147 seats. This proved how committed the Chief Minister was for women empowerment, the BJP MLA said.

Lambasting the State Government for rising atrocities on women, Purohit said the resolution moved by the Chief Minister seeking 33 per cent reservation for women is nothing but hypocrisy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Odisha BJD Women Reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp