Home States Odisha

Odisha Civil supply department verifies capacity of Kalahandi mills

The investigation teams of Civil Supply Department are verifying capacity of the driers, boilers in the mills besides their milling capacity.

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Milling capacity of rice mills that will participate in the Kharif paddy procurement in Kalahandi is being verified by the Civil Supply Department following a directive of the district administration. The move comes in the wake of allegations from some quarters that mills are manipulating their milling capacity records without enhancing drying and boiler capacity, to get more paddy stock.

The investigation teams of Civil Supply Department are verifying the capacity of the driers, boilers in the mills besides their milling capacity. Verification started from Tuesday and two teams have been formed, one for Dharamgarh and another for Bhawanipatna sub-division, to check the mills.

District Civil Supply Officer Shiva Prasad Dora said verification of milling capacity of rice mills is on and it will be completed by November 26. The department officials are also verifying storage capacity of tagged rice mills.

Dora said 74 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies will open 172 paddy purchase centres in the district to procure Kharif paddy and 75 millers have entered into an agreement to lift paddy from the purchase centres and mill rice from the paddy. Although procurement was supposed to begin from November 1, it is yet to start due to the ongoing agitation by millers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Civil Supply Department Odisha Kharif Odisha mills capacity Kalahandi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp