Odisha government pitches delivery of land records by speed post

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide further boost to public service delivery system, the State Government has decided to dispatch land records or record of rights (RoR) through speed post. A resolution of Revenue and Disaster Management department stated that RoRs will be sent to citizens from the Tehsil office through speed post after an order is passed in mutation cases.

Revenue Secretary Chandra Sekhar Kumar said a user fee will be collected at the time of registration of documents in cases of sale, gift, exchange and partition deeds from the claimant in whose favour the RoR or Patta will be issued by the Tehsildar.

The resolution further stated that `80 will be collected per ‘khata’ towards user fee. While `50 will be utilised by the tehsil office concerned, the rest `30 will be credited to the Government account as per existing guidelines. Besides, the registering officer will also collect `20 per plot as demarcation fee and deposit the amount in Government account.

“The registering officer will submit a monthly report on collection and deposit of user fees to Tehsildar, Additional District Magistrate and officials concerned every month,” the resolution said. This apart, the registering officers have to issue a system generated money receipt for the user fee collected and also need to maintain a separate cash book for the purpose. The State Government has also advised applicants to furnish correct address in which the RoR is to be delivered during the time of registration to avoid inconvenience.