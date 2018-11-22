Home States Odisha

Police file case against driver in Mahanadi bus mishap

A case has been registered against the 50-year-old bus driver who is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Cuttack's SCB hospital.

Published: 22nd November 2018 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Ganeshi Lal meeting an injured passenger at SCBMCH in Cuttack on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after a bus fell off Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur killing 10 persons,  Commissionerate Police on Wednesday suo motu registered a case against the driver of the ill-fated bus. The 50-year-old bus driver Khageswar Muduli of Baguniapal in Dhenkanal is undergoing treatment in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital here. His condition is stated to be critical.

“Basing on the report of eyewitness Kulamani Behera of Tarolo, a case has been registered against Muduli under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304(A) of IPC in Jagatpur police station,” said DCP Akhileshvar Singh.
Meanwhile, the Commerce and Transport department has ordered a probe into the incident. “A three-member team of officials comprising MVI, NHAI Engineer and Investigating Officer (IO) has been formed to probe the reasons behind the accident,” said Regional Transport Officer, Cuttack, Dipti Ranjan Patra.

Meanwhile, bodies of all the 10 bus passengers were handed over to their family members after postmortem. Earlier, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Transport Minister Nrusingha Sahu visited the injured persons undergoing treatment in the hospital.“Fifty injured passengers were admitted to SCBMCH on Tuesday. While eight of them have been shifted to private hospitals by their relatives, the rest 42 are now undergoing treatment,” said SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

Of the 42 injured, 35 are undergoing treatment in Disaster Ward and their condition is stated to be stable. The rest seven are undergoing treatment in both Central and Trauma ICUs, Dr Moharana said, adding that their condition is critical.

A team of doctors from different departments including Surgery, Orthopaedic, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery and Cardiothoracic department has been constituted to provide free treatment to the injured passengers.

Ten persons, including three women, were killed after the bus travelling from Talcher to Cuttack fell off the bridge into the Mahanadi river bed on Tuesday evening.

