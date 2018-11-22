Home States Odisha

Police teams from Odisha raid Umuri town to trace kidnappers of businessman

Police teams from Jeypore and Nabarangpur are conducting raids in Umuri to trace the criminals involved in the kidnap of Nabarangpur-based businessman and BJD supporter Sadasiva alias Sunil Sahu.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police teams from Jeypore and Nabarangpur are conducting raids in Umuri to trace the criminals involved in the kidnap of Nabarangpur-based businessman and BJD supporter Sadasiva alias Sunil Sahu. Police suspect involvement of a gang of 10 wanted criminals belonging to Umuri in the kidnapping incident.

Sunil was kidnapped by the criminals from Nabarangpur town on November 8 and the incident took place when he was returning to his house on a two-wheeler from Dangarveja. They intercepted Sunil near Khuntia junction on Dahana-Nabarangpur road, assaulted and dragged him into a four-wheeler that was waiting nearby.

Six days after being kidnapped, Sunil’s abductors released him along with his vehicle at Jaynagar, 4  km from Jeypore. He first went to his nephew’s residence at Irrigation Colony and from there he informed his family about his release. Later, he reached his house in Nabarangpur.

Sunil said the kidnappers had kept him near Jeypore and freed him following frequent raids by police in Jeypore. Also, a ransom of  Rs.50 lakh was paid to the kidnappers by Sunil’s relatives. For the last 10 days, police teams from both Koraput and Nabarangpur are raiding Umuri area under Jeypore Sadar police limits to nab the criminals.

Till date, police have raided the area more than 10 times but have not been able to make a breakthrough in the case. Sources said the kidnappers might have fled to other States after getting their share of ransom money.

The incident had spread panic among businessmen in the area. Koraput SP KV Singh said raids are being conducted in Umuri to nab the kidnappers. Meanwhile, a group of social activists of Jeypore block have appealed to the DIG (South Western Range) to shift the police outpost from Gaganpur village under Jeypore Sadar limits to Umuri.In a release, they said since Umuri is witnessing a spurt in crime, a police outpost has become a necessity.

