Rout meets Balarampur villagers

DHENKANAL: Two days after the unity of Balrampur villagers forced Naveen-led BJD Government to withdraw the decision to set up a beer plant in the village, former minister and MLA Damodar Rout visited the place on Wednesday and congratulated the villagers for their fight for nature’s cause.

He went to the forest site where largescale tree felling was conducted and later spoke with the villagers.

Addressing the villagers Rout said, “the existing forest needs to be protected”. He urged people to maintain their spirit and not to politicise the issue. He criticised Naveen Patnaik-led Government for mindless operation against people’s efforts for forest protection.

Villagers told him that they had apprised then Collector Roopa Roshan Sahoo in 2014 and then Tehsildar in 2015 and 2016 but both of them allegedly did not pay heed to their grievances. Administration’s negligence since 2014 had favoured beer bottling plant owner who had applied three years ago for the land. Had administration taken steps, the November 17 incident could have been prevented. The village president and secretary were present, among others.