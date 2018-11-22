Street lights for major stretch

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday said street lights have been installed on a major stretch between Patia (Banaphula Basti) and Nandankanan Square.As the area falls outside the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BDA took up the street lighting project with support from the Forest and Environment department and completed it. This is a major step towards lighting up uncovered areas on the City outskirts, BDA officials said.

The project, executed with an investment of around `1.30 crore, will benefit thousands of residents in Patia, Nandankanan, Raghunathpur, Nandan Vihar and adjacent areas. The officials further said the project included installation of 130 poles with 260 LED lights at the 4 km stretch. The height of each pole is 9 metre. A high-mast pole with nine 200 watt LED floodlights has also been installed at Nandankanan square to illuminate the area.