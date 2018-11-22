Home States Odisha

Teacher held for outraging minor girl’s modesty

Bari police on Wednesday arrested a Sanskrit teacher of Abhimanyu Samant Singhar Junior College for allegedly outraging the modesty of a Class IX girl student at Balia in the district.

JAJPUR: Bari police on Wednesday arrested a Sanskrit teacher of Abhimanyu Samant Singhar Junior College for allegedly outraging the modesty of a Class IX girl student at Balia in the district.The accused teacher has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Dash.The girl was taking private tuition classes in the house of Dash where the accused committed the crime twice on November 6 and 19.

After the first incident, the girl stopped going to tuition without informing her parents but  Dash came to her house on November 18 to inquire about her absence. As she could not muster courage to inform her parents about the incident, she went attend tuition class on Monday (November 19). On that day too she was alone in the class when Dash allegedly molested her. When she tried to resist, the teacher threatened her with dire consequence and touched her inappropriately.

The minor girl went home and narrated her ordeal to her mother following which her father  lodged a complaint against the teacher on Tuesday. Police swung into action and arrested the accused from his house.

“The Sanskrit teacher was arrested under Sections 354 of IPC and POCSO,” said a police official. The accused was forwarded to court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

