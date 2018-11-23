GA function for city gas organised

By Express News Service

PARADIP: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in 65 Geographical Areas across India, including seven in Odisha, at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi through live streaming, a Geographical Area (GA) level programme was organised at Paradip Refinery Stadium for Jagatsinghpur-Kendrapara districts on Thursday.

The commencement of work for the GAs, awarded by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), was launched by Modi in the presence of Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the Prime Minister has envisaged ushering a gas-based economy along with Swachh Bharat. “He is committed to generate employment for the youth of our country,” he added. ENS