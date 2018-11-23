Home States Odisha

Mammal census in Bhitarkanika from today

A three-day mammal census will be conducted in Bhitarkanika National Park in the district from November 23.

Published: 23rd November 2018

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A three-day mammal census will be conducted in Bhitarkanika National Park in the district from November 23. “The first mammal census was conducted in 2014,” said Bimal Prasanna Acharya, Divisional Forest Officer of the park.

“During the census, we  will enumerate spotted deer, wild boar, Rhesus Macaques, Common Langur, jackals, fishing cat, hyena, otter, jungle cat, mongoose, fox, hare and porcupine,” the DFO said. The move will help in compiling baseline data of mammals in the park to chalk out plans to protect them. 

Spotted deer are seen in herds of 10 to 30 containing two or three stags, but assemblage numbering several hundreds is not common in Bhitarkanika. This deer species is a prolific breeder, Acharya added.
The census of mammals, particularly spotted deer and wild boar, is necessary to ascertain the exact number of these animals as locals report crop loss due to straying of deer and wild boar into the vegetable and paddy fields, the DFO added.

Forest guards, locals, environmentalists and other persons concerned will be engaged in 50 forest beats of the park and its nearby areas.

