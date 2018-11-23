Maoist posters surface

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Maoist posters were found in the camp of a local contractor near Sagada village, 15 kms from here, on Thursday morning. Written in Odia, Maoists in the posters asked the contractor to immediately stop construction of Sagada-Lelingpadar road that is being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Similarly, the Maoists also put up posters in Sagada and nearby areas protesting the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement, police action in Kashmir, anti-Maoist operation, demonetisation and Central Government programmes like Make in India, Pradhan Mantri Krushi Bima and Pradhan Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana.

They further alleged that the BJD and Congress are hands in glove with the BJP as far as communal and capitalist activities are concerned. The rebels urged the locals to join them in observing PLGA week from December 6 to 12.