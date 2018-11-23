Road works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana put on fast track

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State making very slow progress in construction of rural roads under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the Government on Thursday directed the Rural Development department to expedite road works to meet the target.

Though the Centre has fixed a target to construct 8,000 km road during the current financial year with an estimated expenditure of `4,166 crore to provide all-weather connectivity to 2500 habitations, the State has completed only 1,580 km roads connecting 237 habitations till end of October.

With only four months left got the current financial year to end, the State is required to construct over 1,600 km of road every month.

Taking a review of the progress at a high level meeting, Chief Secretary AP Padhi asked the department to prepare month-wise work schedule for completion of 2000 km of road per month in the current working season.

The Rural Development department, the nodal agency for implementation of infrastructure projects, was further directed to strictly implement the norms regarding five-year maintenance of roads from the date of their completion.

Initiating steps for upgradation of rural roads at block level under PMGSY-II, the meeting approved proposals for upgradation of 4,404 km roads.

“The detailed project reports prepared for upgradation of roads will be sent for final approval of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) by end of this month,” said Chief Engineer Bijaya Narayan Mishra after the meeting.

Principal Secretary, Rural Development Mona Sharma said these upgradation projects would be financed both by Central and State Governments on 60:40 basis. A target was set to complete the works in phased manner by March, 2020.

The review revealed that around 48,452 km roads and 241 bridges have been constructed in the State with an expenditure of `20,892 crore under PMGSY-I by end of October, 2018. With the construction of these roads, all-weather connectivity has been provided to 14,737 habitations.

Odisha was adjudged the best performing State in 2017-18 for constructing 7,176 km road against a target of 7,000 km. In 2016-17, it was the second best performer in the country after Bihar and received an incentive of `175.67 crore from MoRD for constructing 5796.93 km roads.