SAMMPurNA, Odisha's model for health interventions in emergencies

SN Agragami By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bilash Mallick’s baby is one month old. Destiny’s child he is, born during one of the worst natural disasters to have struck the Balipadara village in Ganjam district in decades. But the mother attributes her life and her baby’s to the Sishu Abong Matru Mrityuhara Purna Nirakarana Abhijan (SAMMPurNa) scheme of the State Government.

Twenty seven-year-old Bilash went into labour on October 16 when her village was cut-off by flood in Rushikulya river in the aftermath of cyclone Titli. There was no way for the family to reach the nearest health facility situated around nine km away. But hope arrived in the form of a team of health workers led by a doctor who carried her on a community stretcher on foot for four km to the nearest motorable road from where she was taken in an ambulance to Goudagotha PHC. She delivered a healthy 3.2 kg baby boy without any complication.

Stories like this abound in the districts that bore the brunt of the cyclone. The preparedness and interventions under SAMMPurNA scheme by the health administration at the grassroots enabled timely rescue of nearly 500 expectant mothers from the disaster-affected areas, not only ensuring safe deliveries but also saving many lives in the process. On October 11 when Titli battered Gajapati district, the undeterred doctors and staff at Mohana CHC conducted five deliveries. It was quite natural that all the three girl children born on the fateful day were named Titli.

The SAMMPurNA scheme was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last year as a special strategy for reducing infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal maternity rate (MMR) in 15 focus districts. Under the scheme, pregnant women across 6300 remote and difficult to reach villages are identified and monitored throughout pregnancy to ensure safe institutional delivery.

They are being provided with `1000 transportation cost to travel to hospitals for delivery by arranging vehicle. For the most difficult pockets like hilly, forested areas, community stretchers have been provided to facilitate transportation of pregnant women to motorable points. Besides, bike ambulances have also been introduced on pilot basis in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

It also entails rigorous pre and post-disaster interventions to ensure safety of pregnant women in any emergency situation.

“During Titli, we successfully leveraged the preparedness of our health systems by shifting expectant mothers to facilities where appropriate care was at hand. The SAMMPurNA scheme played a major role in the interventions,” said NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit.

“The follow-up activities in post-disaster period involved realtime antenatal assessment of pregnant women, newborn and infants as well as immunisation of children,” she said.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s success is all set to be presented as case study in health care provisioning for women and children during emergencies at the Global Partners Forum, being organised by the Union Health Ministry and Unicef at Delhi in December.