Senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra finds flaws in land allotment in Odisha's Balrampur

DHENKANAL: All is not well in allotment of land for the proposed beer bottling plant project at Balrampur, said senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra. During a visit to the forest where trees were being felled in Balrampur village of Odapada block, Mishra said several irregularities have been committed by district administration by overlooking the allegations made by locals.

Leader of Opposition

Narasingh Mishra

at Balrampur on

Thursday | Express

Mishra met the forest officers at the spot and sought details about the status of trees felled, types of plants, tenure of plants and protection of villagers.

Later, the Congress leader interacted with villagers at a meeting in which they criticised the district administration.

The villagers showed Mishra the letters of representation they had submitted to then Collector Roopa Roshan Sahoo, then DFO Rinku Kumari, other forest authorities and the tehsildar protesting use of forest for industrial purposes between 2014 and 2018.

The villagers informed him that they have been protecting the forest for over 40 years and loss of plants should be compensated. Village president and secretary presented their demands like initiation of development projects and afforestation against loss of trees.

In reply, Mishra praised the villagers for their boldness, unity and care for nature to fight against government authorities forcing them to withdraw the decision. He assured them that he will raise the issue in Assembly.

After returning from Balrampur, Mishra met Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and forest authorities.

In the absence of DFO, other officials present admitted that they did not have permission from the Centre or the Forest Ministry as per Supreme Court order to fell trees. The officials handed over all documents to Mishra after discussion.