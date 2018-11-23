Services continue to be hit in VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Patients in VIMSAR, Burla, continued to face a tough time as the agitation of junior doctors over the demand of removal of Director of VIMSAR, Ashwini Pujahari, entered sixth day on Thursday.

The doctors alleged that Pujahari was involved in unlawful activities and had ben harassing poor patients. The VIMSAR Director, however, refuted the allegations. As many as 240 junior doctors and 150 house surgeons have joined the agitation.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Braja Mohan Mishra said they have cancelled the leave application of all the doctors and called back the doctors, who were on leave, to provide health services to the patients.

Meanwhile, doctors and social organisations of other areas have extended their support to the agitation. They are junior doctors of SCB Medical College, Cuttack and MKCG Medical College, Berhampur, United Resident & Doctor’s Association of India, Uttar Pradesh Doctors’ Association, Bihar Doctors’ Association, Odisha Medical Teacher Association (OMTA), Milita Nagarika Kriyanusthan Samiti of Sambalpur, Sambalpur Bikash Mancha besides, Senior Residents Association, Nursing Association and Class-III Employee Association of VIMSAR. Vice-president of JDA Himanshu Mishra said they will continue the cease-work till their demand is fulfilled.