Home States Odisha

Stalls booked, stage set for Baliyatra 

The historic Baliyatra is all set to kick off on Friday after plot booking for setting up stalls at the fairground concluded on Thursday.

Published: 23rd November 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The historic Baliyatra is all set to kick off on Friday after plot booking for setting up stalls at the fairground concluded on Thursday. This year, the administration has decided to make the week-long trade fair a 10-day affair in view of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

On the last day, as many as 34 plots were allotted to traders with collection of revenue amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh. “A total of 1082 plots were booked during the 11-day stall booking process. A revenue of around Rs 1.11 crore was also collected,” informed Cuttack Sadar Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Pratihari. 

The district administration had started allocating plots by setting up its temporary office at Gadagadeswar temple on November 5. However, the stall booking process was stalled for six consecutive days after Baliyatra Traders’ Association refused to take plots opposing the hike in rent. 

Booking of plots for the fair resumed on November 11 after district administration revoked the hike and fixed the ground rent basing on the previous year’s rate. 

The administration has collected Rs 33 per sq ft from traditional traders and Rs 43 from new ones for setting up stalls during the fair. A total 810 plots were allotted to traditional traders with generation of around Rs 86.19 lakh revenue from November 11 to 17. Similarly, as many as 272 plots were allotted to new traders with a revenue of around Rs 25.84 lakh from November 18 to 22. 

Meanwhile, due to the delay in plot booking process, the traders are facing an uphill task to erect structures and set up stalls. “I availed a plot on Thursday and it is difficult for me to set up stall and arrange items in such a short span of time. I will have to work throughout the night,” said Debendra Swain, new trader. 
Like Debendra, many traders are also engaged in making making hectic preparation to set up stalls by Friday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp