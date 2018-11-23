Stalls booked, stage set for Baliyatra 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The historic Baliyatra is all set to kick off on Friday after plot booking for setting up stalls at the fairground concluded on Thursday. This year, the administration has decided to make the week-long trade fair a 10-day affair in view of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

On the last day, as many as 34 plots were allotted to traders with collection of revenue amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh. “A total of 1082 plots were booked during the 11-day stall booking process. A revenue of around Rs 1.11 crore was also collected,” informed Cuttack Sadar Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Pratihari.

The district administration had started allocating plots by setting up its temporary office at Gadagadeswar temple on November 5. However, the stall booking process was stalled for six consecutive days after Baliyatra Traders’ Association refused to take plots opposing the hike in rent.

Booking of plots for the fair resumed on November 11 after district administration revoked the hike and fixed the ground rent basing on the previous year’s rate.

The administration has collected Rs 33 per sq ft from traditional traders and Rs 43 from new ones for setting up stalls during the fair. A total 810 plots were allotted to traditional traders with generation of around Rs 86.19 lakh revenue from November 11 to 17. Similarly, as many as 272 plots were allotted to new traders with a revenue of around Rs 25.84 lakh from November 18 to 22.

Meanwhile, due to the delay in plot booking process, the traders are facing an uphill task to erect structures and set up stalls. “I availed a plot on Thursday and it is difficult for me to set up stall and arrange items in such a short span of time. I will have to work throughout the night,” said Debendra Swain, new trader.

Like Debendra, many traders are also engaged in making making hectic preparation to set up stalls by Friday evening.