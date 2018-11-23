Two dead in shooting at Katikata concert in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension flared up in Banamalipur village under Nischintakoili block after two persons were killed and as many, including a minor, sustained grievous injuries in a shooting near a concert at Katikata Bazaar here on Wednesday night.

The deceased duo was identified as 27-year-old Abu Bakkar of Parasailo and 35-year-old Nityananda Malik of Banamalipur. Critically injured Raghunath Malik (16) of Paschimakhanda Bhola and 30-year-old Uttam Das of Nuagan are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Police said a heated exchange took place between Abu, an antisocial, and two unidentified miscreants near the concert at about 11.45 pm. Soon, things turned ugly turn as one of the miscreants took out a pistol and shot Abu, killing him on the spot.

Hearing the gun shot, Nityananda, Raghunath and Uttam, who were returning home from the concert, rushed towards the spot. However, the miscreants opened fire at them randomly and escaped. The injured trio was rushed to SCBMCH where Nityananda succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Following the incident, residents of Banamalipur staged road blockade on Thursday demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The villagers blamed negligence of the police for the incident. Not a single policeman was deployed in the Bazaar where the concert was being organised by the local committee to mark the celebration of Kartikeswar Puja. The event, which was sponsored by local MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, continued till late night in violation of the guidelines, the irate villagers said.

Later, the road blockade was withdrawn after local administration provided compensation from Red Cross fund to the families of the deceased and assured the villagers to arrest the culprits within 24 hours.