Wanted criminal nabbed after encounter in Odisha's Talcher

Talcher police arrested an inter-district criminal Badal Rout after an encounter on Wednesday night. This is the second such encounter in three days.

By Express News Service

Rout of Bhadrak sustained bullet injury in his right thigh and was admitted to Talcher medical. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. A pistol and four rounds of bullets were seized from him. His two associates, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

Inspector in-charge of Talcher police station Soubhagya Kumar Swain said, “acting on a tip off at about 11 pm on Wednesday that a group of people had gathered at a field near Balugana village and were planning a loot, Talcher police, along with district squad, reached the spot. We found Badal and his associates and asked them to give up arms after laying a trap to nab them. But, the group members opened fire at police following which we retaliated and a bullet hit Badal in the right thigh. An injured Badal was nabbed and a pistol, besides four bullets were seized from him.”

A case has been registered against Badal in Talcher police station and efforts are on to nab others who escaped from the spot, he added.

Police said Badal was arrested in Polsara encounter case in 2017 and is listed as one of the most wanted criminals in Angul, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. He is also involved in petrol pump dacoity cases in Angul, besides a number of loots in different districts and runs firearm trade.
 

