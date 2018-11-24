BJP demomonstrate against Basudha project

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the mega water supply project under Basudha, Ganjam BJP activists, led by president Kanhu Charan Pati, demanded a barrage and bridge over river Rushikulya at Kansariganda in Ganjam block, before supplying water to other districts from the river through the mega water supply project.

The BJP activists, led by State secretary Bibhuti Jena and Prasant Nayak, took out a procession in Chhatrapur and reached the Sub-Collector’s office.

“If the Government does not pay heed to our long-standing demand, the BJP will resort to agitation.” Later, the activists reached the collectorate and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor.