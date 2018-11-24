Home States Odisha

BJP demomonstrate against Basudha project

The BJP activists, led by State secretary Bibhuti Jena and Prasant Nayak, took out a procession in Chhatrapur and reached the Sub-Collector’s office. 

Published: 24th November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the mega water supply project under Basudha, Ganjam BJP activists, led by president Kanhu Charan Pati, demanded a barrage and bridge over river Rushikulya at Kansariganda in Ganjam block, before supplying water to other districts from the river through the mega water supply project.

The BJP activists, led by State secretary Bibhuti Jena and Prasant Nayak, took out a procession in Chhatrapur and reached the Sub-Collector’s office. 

“If the Government does not pay heed to our long-standing demand, the BJP will resort to agitation.” Later, the activists reached the collectorate and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Basudha project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp