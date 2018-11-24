Home States Odisha

BJP likely to field Aparajita from Bhubaneswar LS seat

 The move to induct former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi into the BJP has been welcomed by several senior leaders of the party.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The move to induct former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi into the BJP has been welcomed by several senior leaders of the party. Aparajita, who is slated to join BJP at New Delhi on November 27, is likely to be fielded by the party from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

Though there has been no formal announcement regarding Aparajita joining the saffron party, a statement by BJP veteran Biswabhusan Harichandan has fuelled speculations over the future role of the former IAS officer in the party.

Harichandan said his son Prithviraj Harichandan is likely to be fielded from Chilika in 2019 Assembly elections. “It has been tentatively decided that he (Prithviraj) will contest from Chilika. But a final decision will be taken by the party,” he said.

He, however, did not give any statements on Aparajita’s seat. “The party will take a decision on the matter,” he said and added that she will be accepted by people in her new role. 

Welcoming the move to induct Aparajita into the party, Union Minister Jual Oram said it will benefit the BJP. “It gives two messages. First, how Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was causing problems for upright officers through some bureaucrats and second, good people are coming to the BJP,” he said.

The Congress maintained that Aparajita’s joining BJP will be a setback for the ruling BJD. Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sarat Rout said as Aparajita was a bureaucrat, she may bring several issues connected to the BJD to the fore. He, however, said it will have no impact on the Congress.
BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Prashant Nanda said Aparajita’s joining BJP will have no impact on the party.

