Collector, SP of Odisha's Phulbani join drive to destroy hemp

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: IN a drive to check illegal cultivation of cannabis, the Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Kandhamal have taken the lead in different areas under Phulbani sub-division.

Despite frequent raids and arrests, the cultivation of cannabis continues unabated. In the last one week, cannabis plantations worth crores of rupees have been destroyed by the administration in Phringia, Gochapada and Phulbani Sadar police station areas.

Collector Brunda D and SP Prateek Singh took part in the operation in Magamunda and Menia villages on Thursday and uprooted some plants.

Around 150 personnel, including one platoon of CRPF, two units of DVF, Special Operation Group and two platoons of Special Armed Forces have cleared illegal cannabis cultivation on 135 acres of lands and destroyed these plants.