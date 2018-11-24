IMFA mine inspected

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Deputy Director of Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar region, Nagendra Kumar Sriram, inspected Mahagiri Chromite Mines of IMFA at Kaliapani during the annual Mines Safety Week celebration that concluded here on November 24.

Sriram appreciated the safety measures taken by IMFA Mines for its workers. The week started with distribution of safety badges among the employees and safety flag hoisting by Mines Manager Lalatendu Mohapatra followed by an address to the workers and officers. Competitions in poster making, speech, slogan and trade test were also conducted. The inspection team, led by Anang Mohapatra from FACOR, along with Rajesh Ekka from Tata Steel and Ranjeet Naik from Nalco, inspected the mines.

A fire mock drill by security team, led by Hruday Ranjan Biswal, and first aid exercise by Malay Jena, was demonstrated before the visiting team. Prizes were distributed among the winners of competitions.