Jumbos keep Odisha forest officials on toes

BARIPADA: Even as 45 forest personnel are engaged to drive away two herds of elephants from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts for the last nine days, the pachyderms don’t seem to be in a mood to budge from the places.

The herds from Dalma forest of Jharkhand, their original habitat, had entered the two districts about 10 days back giving the locals sleepless nights.

A group of 32 elephants are moving near Sharumula and Kushumpur villages near Kanpur and Raisuni forests under Basta block of Balasore district bordering Rashgobindpur range and Betnoti range under Mayurbhanj district. The herd is wreaking havoc in five villages under Basta block and had entered Purushottampur village where they trampled a cow to death, besides damaging houses.

Another herd of 58 elephants has damaged standing paddy crop and several houses.

Ripening crops and mahua stocked in houses are attracting the elephants to the villages. For the last nine days, the elephants have been following a similar trend of movement. They come out of the forests during day at Basta and Gopalpur reserve forest, feast on standing crops and damage houses where the ripened paddy has been stored and return to forest as darkness sets in.

As a precautionary measure, people in villages near Gopalpur reserve forest have been shifted to safer places. Farmers, on the other hand, are spending nights on trees to keep a watch on the movement of the herd. Some burn tyres and wood at night to keep the elephants at bay. But this has failed to stop the pachyderms, which have uprooted banana, coconut and palm trees.

Forest personnel, on the other hand, have been using fire torches and crackers to ward off the jumbo herd, but those efforts too seem to have failed.

The damage to crops apart, disconnection of power supply in elephant corridors has added to the woes of villagers, who are forced to spend nights in darkness.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said a herd of 32 elephants is moving near Charumula, Kusumpur and Raisuni villages under Kanpur Reserve Forest of Mayurbahnj district.

The herd of 58 elephants, which was at Kunjabania in Nilagiri forest, is now moving towards Betnoti area. The forest personnel of Balasore division are engaged at the two places and are trying their best to drive the elephants out from the district. Thirtytwo elephants have reached Raisuni close to Mayurbhanj and Balasore borders.

Baripada DFO Swayam Mallik said 58 elephants, which were at Gopalpur reserve forest in Nilagiri area of Balasore district, are moving towards Betnoti range.

The forest personnel of Mayurbhanj have reached the spot and are keeping a watch on their movement.

3rd tusker death in Angul in Nov

Angul: THE carcass of an elephant, a juvenile tusker, was found in a forest under Jilinda range of Satkosia Wildlife Division on Thursday night. The six-year-old tusker was found dead in Judum Reserve Forest, about 3 km from Bankadhar village under Jilinda range. Its two small tusks were intact, said forest officials. “We were informed about the presence of carcass of a juvenile tusker.

Aged about 6, it was five feet high and appeared to have been separated from the herd for some time. It may have died due to ill health as there was no evidence of any foul play behind its death. However, the post-mortem report is awaited,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest R K Swain. This is the third elephant death in the district in November. A few days back, an adult tusker died in Handapa range of Athmallick division after coming in contact with live wire.