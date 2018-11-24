Kartika Brata observers witness Sunabesha

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: More than four lakh Kartika Brata observers witnessed Rajrajeswar Besha (Sunabesha) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Jagannath temple on Friday.

Hundreds of devotees spent the night chanting holy hymns and listening to bhajans. At the break of dawn, they rushed to take holy dip in Mahodadhi (a 5 km stretch of sea along Puri city) and offered prayers to the rising Sun.

They carried ‘tulsi’ tree vase atop their head and placed it on the sandy beach and performed special ‘puja’ and offered ‘Badabhoga.’ They also set sail tiny boats into the sea recounting the glorious maritime tradition of the State. They rushed to Sri Jagannath temple to offer prayers and witness Sunabesha.

The temple administration made elaborate arrangements to facilitate a large number of devotees to have ‘darshan’ of the deities in the temple. The temple gate was opened at 1.25 am followed by ‘Mangal Arati,’ which was completed by 2.30 am. ‘Abakash’ was performed at 3.45 am, ‘Surya Puja’ at 5.40 am and ‘Dwarpal Puja’ at 6 am.

Thereafter, ‘Gopal Ballav’ was offered at 6.25 am. ‘Sakal Dhoopa’ and ‘Badadhupa’ were performed by 7.50 am and 9 am respectively. At about 11 am, ‘Bhogamandap’ was presented to the deities.

Simharies (a special set of dressers) took about two hours to complete ‘Sunabesha’ (popularly called Rajadhiraj Besha) of Lord Jagannath, his elder bother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra atop the Ratnasinghasana. Devotees were allowed to have ‘darshan’ of Sunabesha at 3.40 pm.

During the last five days of the Kartika month called Panchuka, the holy Trinity get dressed in five different ‘Beshas’ on each day. ‘Sunabesha’ is observed on the concluding day.

Stream of devotees entered the temple through Singhadwara and came out by three other gates located in three directions after having ‘darshan’ of the deities.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the ritual. SP Sarthak Sarangi, IGP Soumendra Priyadarshi, District Magistrate Jyotiprakash Das and the temple officials looked after the arrangements.

Hundreds of life guards were deployed along the beach to assist devotees for having a safe bath. A number of power boats were on patrol in close proximity to the coast.