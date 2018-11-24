Home States Odisha

Mahanadi bridge mishap: Toll rises to 11

One more passenger, who sustained critical injuries in the recent bus accident on Mahanadi bridge, succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue teams at the site on Mahanadi river bed where the ill-fated bus fell from the bridge on Tuesday evening | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra (MORE PICS: P3)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One more passenger, who sustained critical injuries in the recent bus accident on Mahanadi bridge, succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday. With this, the toll in the tragic mishap has gone up to 11. 

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Bharat Mallik of Saraswatipur within Balanga police limits in Puri district. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Trauma Care unit. 

Hospital sources said of the 50 injured passengers, 28 are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Six of them are in the ICU.

READ | Probe begins into Mahanadi bridge bus mishap

On November 2o night, a private bus, on its way to Cuttack from Talcher, fell off the bridge onto Mahanadi river bed after hitting a buffalo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahanadi bridge mishap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp