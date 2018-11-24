Mahanadi bridge mishap: Toll rises to 11

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One more passenger, who sustained critical injuries in the recent bus accident on Mahanadi bridge, succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday. With this, the toll in the tragic mishap has gone up to 11.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Bharat Mallik of Saraswatipur within Balanga police limits in Puri district. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Trauma Care unit.

Hospital sources said of the 50 injured passengers, 28 are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Six of them are in the ICU.

On November 2o night, a private bus, on its way to Cuttack from Talcher, fell off the bridge onto Mahanadi river bed after hitting a buffalo.