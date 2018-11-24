Minor operation theatre reopens in Koraput Medical College and Hospital in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The closed minor operation theatre in Koraput Medical College and Hospital (MCH) was reopened following intervention of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) on Friday.

Published: 24th November 2018

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput

By Express News Service

The operation theatre was operational in the MCH for a long time and accident victims of Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda and Damanjodi were provided treatment there. It was considered the immediate trauma care of the hospital.

However, the MCH authorities closed the operation theatre a few days back. 
Locals said due to closure of the facility, patients were forced to depend on private clinics where the treatment is expensive.

Sources said as 25 medical staff were shifted from Koraput MCH to Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital on State Government order, the minor operation theatre had to be closed down. 
A report regarding closure of the minor operation theatre was published in these columns on Thursday. 
Considering gravity of the situation, Koraput CDMO LM Rath and MCH officials decided to reopen the operation theatre by cancelling transfer order of the some medical staff and accommodating them in the facility. 

Besides, the CDMO urged the MCH authorities to appoint their own staff immediately instead of using the DHH staff for healthcare in both Jeypore and Koraput.

