National Commission for Scheduled Castes notice to Odisha Home Secretary

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has served a notice to the Secretary of the Home Department asking him to furnish information and action taken report on alleged irregularities in selection of civil constables in Jagatsinghpur district, within a month.

Odisha Police Department had published an advertisement in August for appointment to the posts of civil constable.

As many as 38 civil constable posts were lying vacant in Jagatsinghpur district. It is alleged that there were a large number of irregularities in selection of SC candidates for the vacant posts.

Subsequently, Sankar Das, president of Dalit Bikash Parishad, had sought intervention of National Commission for Scheduled Castes to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities.

Das alleged that general category candidates were listed as SC candidates and selected for the job. On the other hand, SP Prakash R refuted the claims. He said the entire recruitment process was transparent and has been video recorded, so there is no question of irregularities.