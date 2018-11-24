New police station near airport soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, a new police station with state-of-art facilities will be opened for public near Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the City.

Informing this, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said the Airport police station is likely to be made operational from November 26. The areas which will come under the jurisdiction of the new police station are Bhimpur, Pokhariput Phase-I and II, New Bapuji Nagar, New Palaspalli, Airport Colony, Ananta Vihar Phase-I and II, Ganganagar Basti and Kargil Basti.

The new police station will have one Inspector, two sub-inspectors, as many assistant sub-inspectors, one havildar, 10 constables and one assistant driver.

Commissionerate Police has also set up a separate room at Airport police Station for the nursing mothers. The room can be used by visitors as well as police station’s employees who cannot leave their children at home.

The new station, which has been constructed near BPIA Director’s office, will be people friendly and focus on women and senior citizens, a police official said.