Opera actor looted

An opera actor Santosh Kumar Barik and his family members were looted by a gang of seven men on Kaima-Ramapur road under Dharmasala police limits on Thursday night.

Published: 24th November 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

He was going to his in-laws’ house in Areikana from Jaraka in a car when the incident occurred. The accused also assaulted Barik and damaged his car, police said. Barik was admitted to a private hospital. “The car had reached Brudhalinga Chowk when the miscreants intercepted my car on Kaima-Ramapur road at about 10 pm on Thursday, attacked me and tried to snatch gold chain from my neck.

When my wife and in-laws, who were in the car, resisted, they were pushed. The miscreants fled with the gold chain and some cash from my pocket,” said Barik. The miscreants sped  away on motorcycles, he said. 

