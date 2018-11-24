Home States Odisha

OREDA to spend Rs 9 cr for ‘Saura Jalanidhi’

Published: 24th November 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:43 AM

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) will spend `9 crore for implementation of the recently launched dug well-based solar pump irrigation scheme ‘Saura Jalanidhi’ which aims to provide solar pumps to farmers at a subsidised rate. 

Officials of Science and Technology department said OREDA will use `9 crore, which was sanctioned to it for special purpose vehicle-based drinking water project during 2017-18 fiscal and remained unspent, on implementation of the new scheme. 

A decision to this effect was taken during a State level steering committee meeting convened under the 
chairmanship of Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan.

Officials said a total of `27 crore will be spent on the programme in which solar pumps will be given to beneficiary farmers at 90 per cent subsidy. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the scheme earlier this month to encourage farmers to use solar energy for irrigating their land. Under the scheme, 5,000 solar pumps will be given to farmers. The initial target is to irrigate 2500 acre of land using solar power.  
In the first phase, the benefits of the scheme will be provided to farmers in areas where electricity is not available for operating pump sets. 

Sources said eligible farmers can apply online for Saura Jalanidhi scheme on odishasolarpump.nic.in.

