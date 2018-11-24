Paddy purchase in Odisha stalled as millers stick to demands

AK Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as paddy procurement in Koraput district began two weeks back, millers are yet to take part in the process. A paddy procurement mandi was opened at Kusumi under Kotpad block on November 9 and in the subsequent days, 107 more were opened in both Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions. The district administration has decided to procure 14.5 lakh quintals of paddy through primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) from 33,000 farmers and give it to millers for custom milling in the current kharif season. As many as 90 millers had come forward to participate in the process.

However, they are yet to sign agreement with the District Civil Supply Office over certain demands. As the millers are not participating, PACS are unable to purchase paddy from farmers.

Members of Koraput Millers Association have demanded various facilities during paddy procurement by the district administration. The demands include supply of gunny bags by the State Civil Supply Corporation to stock paddy in the mandis after procurement, facilities to transport procured paddy from mandis to milling points and clearance of their dues among other things. On Monday last, the millers had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the district administration and since the demands have not been fulfilled, they did not sign the custom milling agreement.

Owing to the millers’ decision, farmers are running from pillar to post to sell their harvested crops. Paddy was grown in 45,000 hectares of land in Jeypore sub-division and 70 per cent of crops have been harvested. Small and medium farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Boiparigua, Lamtaput, Nandapur, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks have already harvested one lakh quintals of paddy in the last 15 days. They have appealed to the district administration to begin procurement at the earliest to avoid distress sale.

Meanwhile, the Collector has asked District Civil Supply Officer to hold talks with the millers and look into their demands. Officials in the Civil Supply office said the matter will be sorted out soon.

Farmers’ woes