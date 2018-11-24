Home States Odisha

Port Day celebrated

Port Day was celebrated by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima on Friday.

Published: 24th November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Port Day was celebrated by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima on Friday. Chairman, PPT, Rinkesh Ray unfurled the Paradip Port Flag at Wet Basin and performed the traditional Kalash Puja. Later, the ‘Kalash’ was handed over to ‘Sadhabas Puas’, who symbolically set sail on board a traditionally decorated boat.

Speaking on the occasion, Ray lauded the marine department for handling movement of 27 vessels within 24 hours and mediterranean mooring type berthing of ship carrying edible oil in the Eastern Coast. He informed that Rs 3,500 crore port modernisation programme is in full swing, which will result in capacity augmentation of 55 to 60 MMT over the existing capacity, enabling the port to become No.1 in the country in terms of cargo handling. For providing safe drinking water to the local community, a desalination project will be set up in consultation with National Institute of Ocean Technology by December, 2019. PPT Board has approved for 350  new quarters for the employees. 

He further informed that in order to curb pollution and dust suppression, construction of concrete roads has already  started in the township. Dry Fog Dust Suppression System has been implemented at Mechanised Coal Handing Plant (MCHP) for unloading coal from the rail wagon without spreading of coal dust. 
Chief Engineer of PPT, K Ramchandra Rao spoke about overall development of Paradip Port.

Paradip Port Trust

