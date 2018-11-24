Sargi Phula fest concludes

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Curtains came down on the two-day district-level children’s festival - Sargi Phula - here on Friday. The festival was organised for SC and ST students on the premises of Ekalabya Model Residential School (EMRS).

Speaking on the occasion, MP N Bhaskar Rao urged school teachers to instill love for knowledge among students instead of just educating them. He said at present, 57,000 SC and ST students are studying in EMR schools in the State that are equipped with all facilities. “The students in these schools are showing interest towards sports and co-curricular activities,” he said.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the biggest challenge now is to shift students’ temperament from learning to innovation, which is crucial to meet the global standards of scientific advance.

As a part of the festival, science exhibition, dance competition, sports and debate competitions were organised by the SC and ST Development Department for the students.

