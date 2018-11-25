AP firm staff, cops held hostage by villagers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Employees of an Andhra Pradesh-based firm and a few police personnel, who had forcibly entered the house of a resident of Paradipgarh village under Paradip Lock police limits, were kept hostage by the villagers on Friday night.

Sources said Tapas Moharatha of Paradipgarh village was engaged in prawn business in AP. As part of his transactions, he had issued a cheque in the name of an AP-based firm which bounced. The company, citing huge losses, had lodged an FIR with Kabul police station in AP in this regard and accordingly a case was registered against Tapas. On Friday night, six employees of the firm, led by one R Ramchandran and accompanied by Andhra Pradesh police personnel in plain clothes, forcibly entered Moharatha’s house from the back door to nab him.

Tapas’ family members raised an alarm following which the villagers rushed to the house and locked the firm’s employees and the police personnel in a room. The police rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and rescued them.

Paradip Lock police IIC Chinmaya Rout said the employees of the firm and AP police personnel without intimating the local police entered the victim’s house. Police have received a couple of allegations from the victim and another from the employee of the company and the case is being probed, he added.