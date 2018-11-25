Bhawanipatna DHH to get dialysis facility

Home States Odisha

 A dialysis unit will soon be operational in the District Headquarters Hospital at Bhawanipatna.

Equipment being installed inside the dialysis unit in Bhawanipatna DHH | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A dialysis unit will soon be operational in the District Headquarters Hospital at Bhawanipatna. The facility has been a long standing demand of kidney patients in the area as many of them have to depend on private nursing homes in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Raipur to avail dialysis facility.

This apart, Kalahandi district has a high number of people suffering from kidney ailments.
To meet their needs, a seven-bed dialysis unit has been set up in the DHH which would be operated in PPP mode by National Rural Health Mission and Rahi Care of Gurgaon.

Of the seven beds, six will be for general category patients and one will be reserved for HIV+ve patient. The private agency has installed all equipment required for the dialysis unit and patients will be provided the facility free of cost. The dialysis cost will be borne by the State Government.  CDMO Saroj Kumar Tiadi said dialysis service will begin from December 1

