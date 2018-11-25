Home States Odisha

Cong stir for posting of doctor at PHC

A delegation of villagers had also met the district Collector and sought his intervention in the matter.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Members of Bari unit of Youth Congress, who have been demanding posting of a doctor at Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Krishna Nagar under Bari block, withdrew their agitation late on Friday after being assured that their demand will be met soon.

The members had staged a dharna in front of the PHC on Friday. On being informed, Jajpur ADMO Anup Sharma reached the site and discussed the issue with the agitators. He assured the agitators that a doctor and a pharmacist would be posted at the PHC within one month.

The dharna was called off after the ADMO gave the agitators a written assurance. Samir Rout, a Youth Congress member, said no doctor has been posted at the PHC for the last couple of years. “Though an Ayush doctor was posted here, he comes to work once or twice a week,” he said, adding the PHC does not even have a pharmacist. Rout said the Government healthcare facility remains paralysed even as residents of at least 38 villages in the area depend on it.

Earlier, the villagers had written to senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare department in this regard but it did not yield any result. A delegation of villagers had also met the district Collector and sought his intervention in the matter.

Amaresh Parida, a Youth Congress leader of Bari block said, “We had issued an ultimatum to the district authorities that we would stage an indefinite mass dharma if our demands are not fulfilled within a fortnight.” 

