Drinking water projects launched for ULBs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 500 drinking water projects for 95 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from Jatni where he also inaugurated ‘Bhubaneswar Bulk Water Supply Project’ for supply of drinking water to Khurda, Jatni and the Capital.

The 500 drinking water projects will benefit approximately 33 lakh people in various civic bodies across the State.

On the other hand, the bulk water supply project which has been built on PPP mode at Jatni will cater to the needs of Khurda, Jatni as well as IIT Bhubaneswar, NISER, Industrial estates and IDCO area in Bhubaneswar.

The Government has spent `408 crore under ‘Basudha’ scheme for implementation of the drinking water projects in the ULBs. “I am happy that 500 drinking water projects have been launched today under Basudha. Supply of potable water to every household is a priority of the State Government,” Patnaik said while dedicating the projects.

As safe drinking water is closely associated to good health of citizens, Naveen said the State Government has enhanced its budget for supplying drinking water from `190 crore in 2014 to `3,500 crore this year.

He also said his government has engaged Women SHG groups in urban areas for water supply monitoring to ensure supply of safe drinking water to households.