First in India: 21 tribal dictionaries unveiled in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday unveiled 21 tribal dictionaries and proficiency modules. The State Government through its Academy of Tribal Language and Culture (ATLC) has brought out the tribal bilingual dictionaries for multilingual education and tribal trilingual proficiency modules to preserve and promote tribal languages.

Odisha, is the only State in the country, to have formulated all tribal bilingual dictionaries and trilingual tribal language proficiency modules.

Stating that tribal language is the vehicle of a culture, Naveen announced the decision of the State Government to give the status of Odisha State Tribal Museum to the tribal museum located in the campus of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI).



Describing the tribal museum as the best in the country, Naven said “It has best of equipment with all kinds of interactive facilities. This is the only tribal museum in the country to have got the State Museum status.”

The museum has been greatly appreciated and acknowledged by the Culture Division of UNESCO and Ministry of Tribal Affairs has identified the museum as a model for other states to replicate. Director and Special Secretary of SCSTRTI Prof Akhila Bihari Ota said, the tribal dictionaries have been formulated as part of an endeavour by Special Development Councils (SDC). “The State Government has established nine SDCs in nine tribal districts with a view to promote, protect and preserve tribal culture,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated National Tribal Craft Mela-2018 on the occasion. Tribal artisans from within Odisha and other states are participating in the fair which will continue till November 30. While 73 stalls have been opened, art and crafts ranging from textiles, jewellery and terracotta besides paddy, bamboo, wooden and iron crafts, paintings and minor forest produce are some of the exquisite items that are on display at the National Craft Mela.

More than 200 tribal artisans from 14 States, including Odisha, are attending the seven-day event. “Last year, 14,000 visitors attended the mela. We expect the footfall this time will be more owing to the Hockey Men’s World Cup. It will be an exception experience for foreign visitors,” Prof Ota added. Among others, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan was present.