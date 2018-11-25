Home States Odisha

Food Festival already a hit at Baliyatra

Published: 25th November 2018

Heavy rush at the stalls of Food Festival organised by ORMAS at Baliyatra ground in Cuttack on Saturday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: When at Baliyatra, how can one miss the tasty flavours of Odisha. The ‘Food Festival’ being organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at Baliyatra fairground has been witnessing huge crowd since its opening on Friday, on the occasion of Kartika Purnima.

As many as 20 stalls have been set up at Food Festival at national-level Pallishree Mela pavilion on the banks of river Mahanadi which is offering popular dishes from Odisha as well as other states. 
Indigenous delicacies from different parts of the State like Salepur’s Rasagola, Puri’s Malpua-Dalma to the traditional delicacies from other states like Punjab’s Sarson Ka Saag, Makkai ka Roti and Dal Makhani, Gujarat’s Dhokla, Fafda and Soyabean cutlets, Rajasthan’s Pav Bhaji, Ghevar, Jodhpuri mix chat, Churma ladoo, Mung Dal Halwa are drawing crowd in large numbers.
While a stall from Nimapara is dishing out the famous Chhena Jhili, a stall from Kendrapara is exclusively dealing with Rasabali and Potali Pitha. 

A stall from Dhenkanal is selling Bara, another from Cuttack is preparing Dahi-Bara Aludam. Bhadrak cooks are selling Palua ladoo. While seven stalls are preparing only vegetarian food, three are catering exclusively non-vegetarian, including sea food.
Fried crab, crab curry, crab pakoda, fried fish and prawn including Hilsa, Bhekti and Tiger Prawn, fish, mutton and chicken cutlets are available at the stalls. Visitors can also try out the exclusive South Indian dishes while the stall of OMFED is showcasing its different products.

“The food lovers have appreciated the ‘Food Festival’ which has got maximum response and become a crowd puller,” said ORMAS Deputy Director Bipin Bihari Rout.
Considering the inconvenience arising out of heavy demand and rush of the revellers, five Pickup centres have also been set up exclusively to deliver food parcels, he added. 
The national level Pallishree Mela has made a business of `13.57 lakh on the first day, out of which the Food Festival alone has fetched a business of `58,000, Rout informed.

Comments

