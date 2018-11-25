Kharabela Swain beaten up by youth in Kashipur  

Home States Odisha

Former Lok Sabha member and State president of Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain was abused and roughed up by a youth in Kashipur on Saturday.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Former Lok Sabha member and State president of Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain was abused and roughed up by a youth in Kashipur on Saturday. The attacker, identified as Sumanta Nayak, has been detained.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered a Crime Branch inquiry into the attack on Swain in Kashipur and at Aul last month. Naveen has asked the ADG (Crime Branch) to find out those involved in the conspiracy to attack Swain and take stringent action against the guilty.

The incident, which led to outrage in the political circles and drew widespread condemnation, took place at around 4 pm while Swain, along with a few of his partymen, was speaking at a street corner meeting in Kashipur. Minutes after the former MP started speaking, Nayak raised objection and the former MP was forced to cut short his speech.

When Swain was criticising the Naveen Patnaik Government for the reported precarious condition of the State, a group of youths created a ruckus and did not allow him to speak. Nayak questioned the purpose of Swain’s visit to Kashipur and said leaders come here only to deceive the people of the area. “We are not aware of any party called Utkal Bharat. We only know parties like Congress and BJD,” he said. After the verbal abuse, Nayak hit Swain with a magazine. A group of youths also assaulted Swain’s associate.

After the incident, Swain told mediapersons, “We left the place and did not file any FIR in Kashipur police station. We decided to meet Rayagada SP.” Swain said he came to Kashipur to organise road play. “We intimated Kashipur police to provide security but unfortunately, no security was provided. After waiting for a while, we started the play and distributed leaflets,” the Utkal Bharat leader added.

“Nayak appeared at the spot and sought to know from me who gave me the permission to organise the meeting in Kashipur. When I refused to respond to him, the youth assaulted me,” Swain said. The former MP said they left the place via Kalyansinghpur. He submitted a written complaint to Additional SP Patitapaban Choudhury, addressed to the SP. 

In his address, Swain was highlighting the failures of the BJD which has been  ruling Odisha for the last 18 years. Rajya Sabha member N  Bhaskar Rao, in a statement, said the youth has no links with BJD.

