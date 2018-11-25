Man attacks wife for infidelity in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A man on Saturday attacked his wife with a wooden plank for her infidelity at Sapagadia Padmapur village under Jajpur Road police limits. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Jhuma Kajual, sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was admitted to Jajpur Road hospital. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated, police said.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Rabi Kajual, a father of two, is absconding. Police said Rabi fell in love with Jhuma while he was working in a courier company in Bhubaneswar seven years ago. Later, they got married.

The couple has a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Rabi, on Saturday evening, found his wife talking on her mobile phone. Both entered into an argument as Rabi wanted to know from Jhuma with whom was she talking on phone.

“Rabi was enraged over his wife talking on the phone. Suspecting her integrity, he thrashed Jhuma with a wooden plank injuring her grievously,” said a police official. He added the accused fled the village soon after committing the crime. Jhuma was rescued by neighbours, who admitted her to a local hospital.