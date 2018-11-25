Home States Odisha

Man attacks wife for infidelity in Jajpur

A man on Saturday attacked his wife with a wooden plank for her infidelity at Sapagadia Padmapur village under Jajpur Road police limits. 

Published: 25th November 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A man on Saturday attacked his wife with a wooden plank for her infidelity at Sapagadia Padmapur village under Jajpur Road police limits. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Jhuma Kajual, sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was admitted to Jajpur Road hospital. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated, police said.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Rabi Kajual, a father of two, is absconding. Police said Rabi fell in love with Jhuma while he was working in a courier company in Bhubaneswar seven years ago. Later, they got married. 

The couple has a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Rabi, on Saturday evening, found his wife talking on her mobile phone. Both entered into an argument as Rabi wanted to know from  Jhuma with whom was she talking on phone. 

“Rabi was enraged over his wife talking on the phone. Suspecting her integrity, he  thrashed Jhuma with a wooden plank injuring her grievously,” said a police official. He added the accused fled the village soon after committing the crime. Jhuma was rescued by neighbours, who admitted her to a local hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp