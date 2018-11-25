Home States Odisha

Mo Bus shuttle service from Nov 27 for Hockey

The State Government is all set to roll out Mo Bus shuttle service from November 27.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is all set to roll out Mo Bus shuttle service from November 27. The shuttle service is aimed at ferrying hockey enthusiasts and tourists during Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 and connect them to Kalinga Stadium and Bhubaneswar City Festival, ‘FEST’ at Unit III exhibition ground.

The shuttle service would be available on Janata Maidan, Kalinga Stadium and Unit III Exhibition ground route for 19 days, till December 16. The service is specially meant for those who will use Janata Maidan for parking their vehicles.

Sources said, a fleet of 30 Mo buses, 15 AC buses and 15 non-AC buses will be in place for visitors to ride up to the venues. The tariff for non-AC bus has been fixed at `15 and AC bus at ` 30.

The Capital Region Urban Transport, that executes Mo Bus service, said the shuttle service will be available between 3 pm and 11 pm. Buses on the route will ply every two minutes, they said. CRUT will deploy a crew of 40 bus captains, 60 bus guides and 30 supervisory staff. 

The officials said free parking will be provided at Janata Maidan. People can park their vehicles and proceed to Mo Bus boarding point to go to their respective venue.

