‘Nandighosa’ wheel at Kalinga Baliyatra draws flak

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Display of the wheel of Lord Jagannath’s chariot ‘Nandighosa’ at Kalinga Baliyatra here has come in for criticism from various organisations.

Sources said the display of the wheel at the fair has led to resentment among devotees of Lord Jagannath. Dhurtidhar Dash, a researcher of Shri Jagannath Research Institute, said installation of ‘Nandighosa’ wheel at the fair is a blow to Sri Jagannath culture. He said people from different parts of the State visit the fair for entertainment and the display of the chariot wheel does not augur well for the culture. “Sri Jagannath’s chariot wheel is also called ‘Jannabi’, a confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. In Padma Purana, it has been described as ‘Swasanna Bigraha,’ which means the chariot is manifestation of the Lord,” Dash said.

Some devotees have termed the organisers’ move as a means to gain political mileage. Earlier, Paradip MLA Damodar Rout had criticised the organisers for their decision to instal ‘Nandighosa’ at the festival at public places instead of religious places. The wheel weighs around eight quintals. Sources said the wheel will later be shifted and installed at Jagannath temple in Paradip.