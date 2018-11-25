Home States Odisha

Naval power on display at Paradip Port

Visitors aboard INS Sumedha of Eastern Naval Command at Paradip Port on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: As part of Navy Week celebrations, several ships of Indian Navy’s Eastern Command anchored at Paradip Port with visitors allowed to explore the vessels for two days.

The Eastern Naval Command, which has more than 60 vessels at its disposal, has been displaying its firepower as part of Navy Week celebrations at the Port City. During interaction with the media, Navy officers spoke of one such vessel, INS Sumedha, an indigenously developed offshore patrol vessel of Saryu class, which was commissioned at Visakhapatnam in 2014.

The ship had several modern weapons, sensors, state-of-art navigation,  communication and electronic warfare equipment which make the vessel a highly potent platform to take on both symmetrical and asymmetrical tasks in the present day scenario.

Naval officers said INC Sumedha is equipped with 76 mm rapid gun mount, the mainstay of Indian Naval warships, and can fire up to a range of 16 km at a rate of 120 rounds per minute. She is also equipped with two AK 630 30 mm close range guns which can fire up to a range of 40 to 50 km at a rate of 4,000 to 5,000 rounds per minute. The ship is also capable of operating a wide range of helicopters, including the advanced light helicopter, they informed.

The Naval vessels will be kept open for public at Paradip Port on Saturday and Sunday. All visitors are being provided guided tours of the ships. Schoolchildren in uniform with their school ID cards and accompanied by staff will be permitted to visit the ships on Sunday.

