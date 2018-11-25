Home States Odisha

Revenue boost for Odisha from eco-tourism

The eco-tourism drive of the State Government has started paying off with revenue generation from tourism activities expected to touch Rs 6 crore by the end of current fiscal.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The eco-tourism drive of the State Government has started paying off with revenue generation from tourism activities expected to touch Rs 6 crore by the end of current fiscal.

The State Government has invested about Rs 34 crore for development of 37 eco-tourism destinations from 2016-17 to 2018-19 with a view to increase tourist footfall and improve local economy. 

“The revenue generation from tourism activities in these spots within this period has touched Rs 4 crore. Taking into consideration the present rate of booking for these spots, the revenue generation is expected to reach Rs 6 crore by this fiscal,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sandeep Tripathy after a high level meeting here.

The eco-tourism spots being managed by Forest and Environment Department has estimated that revenue income is likely to reach Rs 10 crore by 2019-20 fiscal, he added.

Noting that tourist footfall and revenue generation have increased manifold, Tripathy said the eco-tourism website, www.ecotourodisha.com, is often visited by nature lovers from 103 countries. 

Visitors from countries like the USA, France, UK, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Canada, Singapore, Netherlands, Australia, China, Japan, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Hong Kong and Philippines have not only made online enquiry but also booked for destination of their choice.

The nature camps attracting foreign and domestic footfall include Dangmala (Bhitarkanika), Debrigarah, Satkosia Sands, Chhotkei, Kumari, Tikarapada, Jamunai, Nuanai and Daringibadi.

The development of eco-tourism sites was reviewed by Eco-Tourism Board at a meeting here held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

Padhi directed the department to promote private entrepreneurs in the sector for development of more spots and creation of more employment opportunities for people of the locality. The Tourism Department was asked to initiate steps for identifying appropriate land near eco-spots for development of infrastructural facilities. 

Besides generating revenue, these 37 spots are also providing additional livelihood support to around 1,000 local people in activities like hospitality, home keeping, care, conservation and other ancillary activities. The number of people engaged in these works will increase with rise in the number of visitors and tourists, Tripathy said.

The Board decided to organise second edition of National Bird Festival at Mangalajodi (Chilika) during January-February 2019. The department was further asked to impart skill training to locals in the 
areas of tourism and hospitality.

The proposal to launch conducted tours from Bhubaneswar to Bhitarkanika, Magalajodi, Nandankanan and Chandaka was also discussed and approved at the meeting.

tourism wildlife

