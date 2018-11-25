Speaker on Konark Temple repair work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of Odisha Assembly Pradip Kumar Amat on Saturday asked the State Government to take the conservation and repair work of Sun Temple at Konark seriously and inform the House what action has so far been taken in this regard.

The Speaker’s direction came after the issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra during zero hour. Referring to a report of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, Mishra said the Sun Temple is crumbling.

Criticising the Centre for its failure in preservation and conservation of the Sun Temple, Mishra referred to the replacement of old and damaged stone carving with plain stone slabs by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Mishra, who sought a clarification in this regard from the Centre, also blamed inaction of the State Government on this matter.

Leader of the BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo said people of the State have a right to know about the condition of the Sun Temple. He demanded that the State Government should table all reports on Konark Temple with it in the House.